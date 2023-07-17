    বাংলা

    College student stabbed to death by mugger in Dhaka

    The incident occurred in Dhanmondi amid a police crackdown following a spate of muggings in the capital since the Eid-ul-Azha holidays

    Published : 17 July 2023, 07:02 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 07:02 AM

    A college student has been stabbed to death by a mugger in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi amid an ongoing crackdown on such crimes.

    Adnan Sayed Rakib, a 17-year-old HSC candidate from Ideal College in Dhaka’s Central Road, was attacked near the Sheikh Jamal Club in Dhanmondi around 11 pm on Sunday.

    Rakib was returning home with a friend from Dhanmondi Lake when they encountered the mugger, according to local police station chief Parvez Islam.

    The assailant snatched a mobile phone from them and when Rakib tried to intervene, he stabbed him in the neck.

    “A wounded Rakib tried to get home to the Kalabagan Staff Quarters on the other side of the road, but he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where a doctor declared him dead,” said Parvez.

    Police recovered Rakib’s body afterwards and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue.

    Rakib’s father, Md Nurunnabi, is an office aide at the Ministry of Public Administration. He was the youngest among three siblings, Parvez added.

    A growing sense of unease gripped residents of Dhaka after a spate of muggings in the city, particularly during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

    Concerns came to a head when a police constable was hacked to death by muggers upon returning to the city after the Eid break. Meanwhile, on the night of Eid, Rakibul Hasan Rana, an assistant producer at Independent TV, was stabbed and robbed in Hatirjheel.

    Numerous muggings occur on a daily basis in the capital, but a significant majority of these incidents go unreported.

    In a bid to tackle the crime, police announced that they would initiate probes when such a crime is reported, even if no formal complaint is lodged.

