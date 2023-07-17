College student stabbed to death by mugger in Dhaka

A college student has been stabbed to death by a mugger in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi amid an ongoing crackdown on such crimes.

Adnan Sayed Rakib, a 17-year-old HSC candidate from Ideal College in Dhaka’s Central Road, was attacked near the Sheikh Jamal Club in Dhanmondi around 11 pm on Sunday.

Rakib was returning home with a friend from Dhanmondi Lake when they encountered the mugger, according to local police station chief Parvez Islam.

The assailant snatched a mobile phone from them and when Rakib tried to intervene, he stabbed him in the neck.