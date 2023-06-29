Muslims in Bangladesh observe Eid-ul-Azha in rainy weather

Muslims in Bangladesh are observing Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritualistic sacrifice of animals amid sporadic downpours and thunderclaps.
Rains put a damper on festivities early on Thursday as the stream of worshippers congregating at the National Eidgah Maidan for the main Eid prayer service was thinner than usual.
But by 7 am, the front rows of the field were filled by devotees. Members of law enforcement vigilantly maintained security at the entrance, while also monitoring the area from security towers.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police had asked devotees not to bring anything other than prayer mats and umbrellas to the congregation.
Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed of Dhaka's Tejgaon Railway Jame Mosque led the main congregation prayer at the National Eidgah, which was prepared to accommodate 35,000 people, including prominent figures from various fields. Separate arrangements were also made for women's prayers, along with medical camps and restroom facilities.
However, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque was on standby to host the main congregation at 8 am in case of bad weather. The national mosque was also set to hold five congregations throughout the morning, the first of which was held at 7 am and will continue with hour-long intervals until 11 am.
Muslims traditionally mark the day by sacrificing animals. Much of the meat will be distributed among the poor or shared among families.
With rains in the forecast for the day, showers in the afternoon are likely to ease the work of removing cattle waste.
The Dhaka city corporations said they were ready with thousands of workers and hundreds of vehicles to remove waste from cattle to be sacrificed on Eid in a day.
Millions of people have left the capital Dhaka and other major cities for their ancestral homes in towns and villages to celebrate the Eid with their families as the rains largely failed to dampen the spirit of the festival, despite a relative lull in business for many, including cattle traders and clothing retailers.