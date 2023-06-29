Muslims in Bangladesh observe Eid-ul-Azha in rainy weather

Muslims in Bangladesh are observing Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritualistic sacrifice of animals amid sporadic downpours and thunderclaps.

Rains put a damper on festivities early on Thursday as the stream of worshippers congregating at the National Eidgah Maidan for the main Eid prayer service was thinner than usual.

But by 7 am, the front rows of the field were filled by devotees. Members of law enforcement vigilantly maintained security at the entrance, while also monitoring the area from security towers.