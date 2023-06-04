Students from 7 colleges protest outside Eden College over harassment, exam retakes

Students from seven affiliate colleges under Dhaka University have blocked the gate of Eden Mohila College in a demonstration to press home a series of demands involving harassment and retaking exams, among other matters.

These students rallied at the Nilkhet intersection around 11 am on Sunday, marched towards Dhaka College and back before taking up positions in front of Eden College.

Threatening to keep the main gate shut, they called on the coordinator of the seven colleges and the principal of Eden College to heed their demands

Later, around 12:30 pm, Prof Supriya Bhattacharjee of Eden College arrived to speak to the protesting students and assured them their demands would be met.