Met Office warns of heatwave and storms at the end of March

The mercury is rising midway into spring’s first month, Falgun, as the Met Office says a heatwave might sweep along the west-southwestern parts of the country with a Nor’wester in the cards at the end of March.

Kumarkhali in Kushtia recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 32.7 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Sreemangal recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 20 degrees Celsius.