    বাংলা

    Met Office warns of heatwave and storms at the end of March

    The mercury rose to a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, midway into the first month of spring

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2023, 10:36 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 10:36 AM

    The mercury is rising midway into spring’s first month, Falgun, as the Met Office says a heatwave might sweep along the west-southwestern parts of the country with a Nor’wester in the cards at the end of March.

    Kumarkhali in Kushtia recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 32.7 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Sreemangal recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 20 degrees Celsius.

    In a long-term forecast, Md Azizur Rahman, a director at the Meteorological Department, said that some regions of the country might experience mild to moderate hail storms with thunder on two to three days this month with possibilities of a severe Nor’wester looming.

    “The temperatures during the day and night in March might be higher than usual.”

    Meteorologists consider temperatures of 36-38 degrees Celsius as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate one. Temperatures beyond that constitute an extreme heatwave.

    A cold snap gripped six districts before the end of winter in February. Kumarkhali and Mongla recorded 7.2 degrees on Feb 4 and 23 - the lowest in the month.

    On Jan 20, the mercury dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal which was the lowest this season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Sunamganj’s Chhatak
    Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Chhatak
    At least 50 others were injured in the clash, police say
    Tea garden workers to start getting backpay in March
    Tea garden workers to get backpay in March
    The payment is based on the new wage structure set for the sector by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    Bangladesh has over 119 million voters: CEC
    Bangladesh has over 119m voters: CEC
    The Election Commission organises a procession to mark National Voter's Day
    Schools close in Bandarban’s Ruma over fear of gunfight amid anti-militancy operation
    Schools shut in Ruma amid fear of gunfight
    Police say 300 to 400 residents left for their relatives’ home in India

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher