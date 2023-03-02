Met Office warns of heatwave and storms at the end of March

The mercury is rising midway into spring’s first month, Falgun, as the Met Office says a heatwave might sweep along the west-southwestern parts of the country with a Nor’wester in the cards at the end of March.
Kumarkhali in Kushtia recorded the highest temperature on Thursday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while it was 32.7 degrees Celsius in Dhaka. Sreemangal recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 20 degrees Celsius.
In a long-term forecast, Md Azizur Rahman, a director at the Meteorological Department, said that some regions of the country might experience mild to moderate hail storms with thunder on two to three days this month with possibilities of a severe Nor’wester looming.
“The temperatures during the day and night in March might be higher than usual.”
Meteorologists consider temperatures of 36-38 degrees Celsius as a mild heatwave and 38-40 degrees Celsius as a moderate one. Temperatures beyond that constitute an extreme heatwave.
A cold snap gripped six districts before the end of winter in February. Kumarkhali and Mongla recorded 7.2 degrees on Feb 4 and 23 - the lowest in the month.
On Jan 20, the mercury dropped to 5.6 degrees Celsius in Sreemangal which was the lowest this season.