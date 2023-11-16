Arsonists torch commuter train in Tangail amid BNP-Jamaat blockade

Assailants have set ablaze a commuter train stationed at Tangail's Gharinda Railway Station amid a blockade of road, rail and river routes across the country by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Three carriages of the train were burnt in the incident that took place around 3 am on Thursday, said Gharinda Station Master Tariqul Islam.

Another train, the Panchagarh Express, was near the burning train at the time and its passengers quickly left the train in a panic. However, the express train was not damaged in the fire.