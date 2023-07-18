2 die as bus collides with truck in Dinajpur

At least two people, including a teenager, have died in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dinajpur's Nawabganj Upazila.
Another 10 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident that occurred around 4 am on Tuesday on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in the Chorarhat Bazar area, said Touhidul Islam, chief of Nawabganj Police Station.
The dead have been identified as 35-year-old Akmal Hossain, the driver of the truck, and 13-year-old Jannatul Ara, a bus passenger.
The Ma Enterprise bus was headed to Dinajpur from Dhaka when it hit a sand-laden truck travelling in the opposite direction, said OC Touhidul.
“Two people died on the spot, while 10 others were injured. They have been admitted to the local upazila health complex.”
Police seized both the bus and truck, the police officer added. The bodies were handed over to the families at their request.