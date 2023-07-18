2 die as bus collides with truck in Dinajpur

At least two people, including a teenager, have died in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Dinajpur's Nawabganj Upazila.

Another 10 passengers on the bus were injured in the accident that occurred around 4 am on Tuesday on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj highway in the Chorarhat Bazar area, said Touhidul Islam, chief of Nawabganj Police Station.

The dead have been identified as 35-year-old Akmal Hossain, the driver of the truck, and 13-year-old Jannatul Ara, a bus passenger.