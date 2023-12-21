    বাংলা

    DB identifies suspects in Mohanganj Express arson attack

    Efforts are underway to arrest the suspects, says DB chief Harun-or-Rashid

    Published : 21 Dec 2023
    Police have identified those involved in the arson attack on the Mohanganj Express at Tejgaon Railway Station.

    The chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch, Harun-or-Rashid, confirmed the matter to the media at his office on Dhaka's Minto Road on Thursday.

    According to the DB chief, efforts are underway to arrest the suspects over the killing of four people burned to death in the fire.

    He told reporters, "The DB has been conducting a shadow investigation since the incident. The police have information about the saboteurs. We have already collected the CCTV footage, and it is being analysed."

    Harun further added that the police had identified several suspects and are working to arrest them.

    "We hope to arrest them soon," he said.

    Four passengers were killed when arsonists set the Mohanganj Express ablaze early on Tuesday as it was entering the Tejgaon Station in Dhaka. Two of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

    The incident occurred amid a transport blockade called by the BNP ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

    Describing the arson attack as 'absolutely vile’, Harun said that torching passenger trains cannot be a legitimate part of any political programme.

    "Those who have done this have been terrorising the public with their heinous acts since Oct 28."

    BNP and its affiliated organisations have been calling hartals and blockades since clashes broke out after the opposition party's rally on Oct 28. Apart from vandalising vehicles, the party's loyalists have allegedly carried out arson attacks on trains as a part of their anti-government protest.

    Harun said, "Some of them have been arrested in connection with several acts of vandalism. They are now setting fire to trains and killing people."

    Calling for an end to the violence, Harun emphasised the need for people to create public awareness by disclosing the names and identities of the saboteurs.

