Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies at 76

Rebecca Momin, an Awami League lawmaker representing Netrokona-4, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.

She passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Square Hospital around 4 am on Tuesday, according to her aide, Md Tofayel Ahmed.

Rebecca had been suffering from a combination of kidney and respiratory complications for a long time.

She was first elected to parliament from the Mohanganj-Khaliajuri constituency in 2008 and went on to serve as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs.

Rebecca was born on May 15, 1947, in Netrokona's Mohanganj Upazila.