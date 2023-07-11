    বাংলা

    Netrokona MP Rebecca Momin dies at 76

    She had been suffering from a combination of kidney and respiratory complications for a long time

    Published : 11 July 2023, 04:14 AM
    Rebecca Momin, an Awami League lawmaker representing Netrokona-4, has died in hospital care at the age of 76.

    She passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Square Hospital around 4 am on Tuesday, according to her aide, Md Tofayel Ahmed.

    She was first elected to parliament from the Mohanganj-Khaliajuri constituency in 2008 and went on to serve as the chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs.

    Rebecca was born on May 15, 1947, in Netrokona's Mohanganj Upazila.

    Her husband, Abdul Momin, was a member of the Awami League's presidium and served as the food minister in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's administration.

    Her funeral prayer service will be held at the Baytul Aman Mosque in Dhanmondi at 10 am on Tuesday.

    Later, her body will be taken to her family home in Mohanganj's Kajiyatia village, where another funeral prayer service will be held. She will then be buried in her family graveyard.

