Eskaton, Paribagh among Dhaka areas to be hit by 8-hour gas outage on Thursday

Titas Gas will shut down the gas supply to several Dhaka areas, including Eskaton and Paribagh, on Thursday for emergency repair work, according to a notice.

The gas outage will affect all customers in the Minto Road, Eskaton, Paribagh, Habibullah Road, BSMMU, BIRDEM, Dhaka Club, Holy Family, Karwan Bazar, Old Elephant Road, Dhaka University and BUET areas from 2 pm to 10 pm as they conduct emergency tie-in work on the gas pipeline.