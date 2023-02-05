Toll extortion on 3 bridges on the way to Kuakata hampers tourism

Jasimuddin, a driver of Tisha Paribahan in Chandpur, reiterated Shahin’s words. He went to Kuakata on Jan 20.

He paid the toll at the Padma Bridge and other bridges and paid fixed amounts everywhere. But he had to pay an extra charge for those three bridges on the way to Kuakata, Jasimuddin said.

A chair coach should pay Tk 180 in toll at the Sheikh Kamal Bridge, but the collectors took Tk 250. The toll amount was pushed up to Tk 180 from Tk Tk 100 at the Sheikh Jamal and Sheikh Russel Bridge, he said.

“I drive buses to different parts of the country, but never saw anyone collecting excess tolls than the amount fixed by the government. Here, the law enforcers stand next to the toll plazas, but they simply ignore the issue,” Jasimuddin said.