    Hasina inaugurates Agargaon-Motijheel section of metro rail

    Dhaka's first metro rail will now be operational along the entire Uttara-Motijheel route.

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 4 Nov 2023, 08:55 AM
    Updated : 4 Nov 2023, 08:55 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has opened the Agargaon to Motijheel section of the Dhaka metro rail 10 months after the urban train network was partially opened to the public.

    After launching the route on Saturday, Hasina boarded a train from the Agargaon station and headed to the Motijheel station for another inauguration ceremony.


    "Bangladesh is on the right track. This will bring relief from traffic jams in the city, save working hours and bring economic benefits to the people," she said while travelling to Motijheel.

    The prime minister will also launch the construction of MRT Line-5 (north route), which will stretch 20km from Vatara to Gabtoli via Gulshan and Mirpur-10. The Tk 412.39 billion project is expected to be completed by 2028.

    For a full trip from Uttara to Motijheel on the first line, MRT-6, it will take passengers just half-an-hour, relieving them of the hours of traffic stress of the streets.


    MRT-6 will have 16 stoppages with the trains stopping for an average of 45 seconds at each station. The trains will travel at 100kph.

