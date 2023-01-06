Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara en route to Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has travelled to her birthplace, Gopalganj’s Tungipara, on a two-day visit.

The premire reached Tungipara via the Padma Bridge at 11:07 am on Friday.

She later paid tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum, before participating in a special prayer service for the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were brutally killed on Aug 15, 1975.

Hasina was accompanied by her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and other members of her family.