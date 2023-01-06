Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara en route to Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has travelled to her birthplace, Gopalganj’s Tungipara, on a two-day visit.
The premire reached Tungipara via the Padma Bridge at 11:07 am on Friday.
She later paid tribute to her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, at his mausoleum, before participating in a special prayer service for the Father of the Nation and his family members, who were brutally killed on Aug 15, 1975.
Hasina was accompanied by her sister, Sheikh Rehana, and other members of her family.
She was scheduled to leave for Khulna's Dighalia Upazila by road from Gopalganj later in the afternoon. Security has been beefed up throughout Khulna city ahead of her first trip to the district in five years.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought a plot at Nagarghat in Dighalia in his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s name that housed two jute warehouses, according to Khulna Awami League General Secretary Sujit Adhikari. The prime minister will visit those warehouses.
Hasina will return to Tungipara from Khulna and spend the night at her family home.
On Saturday, Hasina will pay her tribute to Bangabandhu’s mausoleum as the Awami League chief. The party's newly-formed national committee, central executive committee and presidium members will accompany her.
She will then preside over a combined meeting of the committees in the afternoon.
The prime minister will inaugurate 28 development projects in Gopalganj, Kotalipara and Tungipara Upazila, including the Bangabandhu Memorial Boat Landing Ramp and Muktijoddha Complex Building during her visit.
She is likely to head back to Dhaka on Saturday evening.