    BNP loyalists converge on Naya Paltan ahead of anti-govt rally

    The opposition party is set to launch the final phase of its movement to oust the Awami League government before the general election

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 July 2023, 06:28 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 06:28 AM

    Leaders and activists of the BNP have gathered in large numbers outside the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan ahead of a rally to launch its final push to oust the Awami League government in the upcoming general election.

    The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, and the excitement has been gradually building since the morning as groups of BNP loyalists, wearing red and green bandanas, thronged the road with banners and festoons. Artists from the BNP's cultural affairs unit performed patriotic songs to boost their morale.

    One side of the road has been closed since 9 am, slowing down traffic in the area.

    By 10:30 am, the crowds numbered in the thousands against the backdrop of a make-shift stage erected on trucks.

    A massive banner signifying the opposition party's fresh 'one-point movement', to demand the installation of a non-partisan government during the election, dominated the stage.

    Aman Ullah Aman, convenor of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, has been overseeing the proceedings at the party office.

    "Our leaders and workers have started arriving from different wards. We look forward to a memorable gathering. We hope to end this rally peacefully," he said.

    However, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party's senior joint general secretary, alleged that the police had blocked several roads to hinder BNP supporters from attending the rally. Nevertheless, he expects the crowd to grow as the day progresses.

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is set to address the rally as its chief guest.

    The BNP's allies, including the Democracy Forum, the 12-Party Alliance, the Nationalist Alliance, the Democratic Left Unity, and the LDP, are also organising rallies simultaneously to announce the fresh anti-government movement.

    Ahead of the Naya Paltan rally, security has been beefed up with additional police and law enforcement personnel deployed throughout the neighbourhood. Patrol vehicles are also stationed near the Kakrail and Motijheel Model Police Stations.

