BNP loyalists converge on Naya Paltan ahead of anti-govt rally

Leaders and activists of the BNP have gathered in large numbers outside the party's headquarters in Dhaka's Naya Paltan ahead of a rally to launch its final push to oust the Awami League government in the upcoming general election.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 pm on Wednesday, and the excitement has been gradually building since the morning as groups of BNP loyalists, wearing red and green bandanas, thronged the road with banners and festoons. Artists from the BNP's cultural affairs unit performed patriotic songs to boost their morale.

One side of the road has been closed since 9 am, slowing down traffic in the area.

By 10:30 am, the crowds numbered in the thousands against the backdrop of a make-shift stage erected on trucks.

A massive banner signifying the opposition party's fresh 'one-point movement', to demand the installation of a non-partisan government during the election, dominated the stage.