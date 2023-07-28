Passenger shortage grounds long-haul buses amid AL, BNP rallies

Police detained 12 people at Dhaka’s Sadarghat launch terminal ahead of the rallies in the capital called by the BNP and three affiliate organisations of the ruling Awami League – the Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechchha Sebak League.

Travellers on boats and trawlers from Keraniganj were also scarce on the Buriganga River due to strict police searches at the terminals' entrance.

Buses operating from Jatrabari and Saidabad bus terminals were few and far between. Most of the buses were struggling to find passengers.

The Jatrabari intersection is usually packed with vehicles even on the weekends, but the road was free on Friday. Sazzad Hossain, a conductor of Turag Paribahan, said their bus reached Jatrabari from Tongi in one and a half hours.

“We are short of passengers, but are continuing to operate,” he added.

Passengers travelling out of Dhaka faced difficulties finding transport. Khalilur Rahman, a resident of Dhaka’s Tikatuli, said he had to travel to Narsingdi for an emergency, but couldn't find any buses at the counters of the Jatrabari bus terminal.