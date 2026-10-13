October 13, 2026

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Garage mechanic killed by speeding vehicle in Jatrabari's Konapara

Police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved

Garage mechanic killed by speeding vehicle in Jatrabari&#039;s Konapara

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Oct 2026, 10:31 AM

Updated : 13 Oct 2026, 10:31 AM

A garage worker has been killed after an unidentified vehicle allegedly struck him at Konapara in Dhaka’s Jatrabari.

The accident occurred near Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College around 8pm on Monday.

The deceased Falu Mia, 46, worked as a mechanic at a garage.

His relative Ratan said Falu was returning home after work when the accident occurred. He lived with his family in East Kadamtali and is survived by a son and a daughter.

Jatrabari Police Sub-Inspector Sajibur Rahman said officers went to the road in front of Mollah College in Konapara after the incident was reported through the national emergency service hotline 999.

They found the man seriously injured and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared him dead around midnight, the police officer said.

Sajibur said preliminary inquiries with local residents indicated that an unidentified speeding vehicle had hit Falu hard as he was walking home after work and then fled the scene.

Police are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the vehicle, he added.

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