    New Super Market fire doused completely after 27 hours

    As many as 31 people have sustained injuries or fallen ill during firefighting efforts

    Published : 16 April 2023, 06:45 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 06:45 AM

    The fire that gutted shops in Dhaka’s New Super Market has been doused completely 27 hours after it broke out at the popular shopping complex between the New Market and Dhaka College.

    The fire was doused at 9 am on Sunday, Shahjahan Sikder, assistant deputy director of the fire service, said in a statement.

    The blaze started on the third floor of the market at 5:40 am on Saturday. Twenty-eight fire service units brought the flames under control at 9:10 pm, but it took until Sunday morning to completely put out the fire.

    The 31 people injured in the firefighting effort included three fire service officers, 21 firefighters, two volunteers, two members of Bangladesh Ansar, a scout member and a sergeant of the Air Force, according to the statement.

    Teams of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force joined forces with the fire service to tame the blaze, the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate said on Saturday.

    Border Guard Bangladesh, a paramilitary force, also helped to bring the fire under control.

