New Super Market fire doused completely after 27 hours

The fire that gutted shops in Dhaka’s New Super Market has been doused completely 27 hours after it broke out at the popular shopping complex between the New Market and Dhaka College.



The fire was doused at 9 am on Sunday, Shahjahan Sikder, assistant deputy director of the fire service, said in a statement.



The blaze started on the third floor of the market at 5:40 am on Saturday. Twenty-eight fire service units brought the flames under control at 9:10 pm, but it took until Sunday morning to completely put out the fire.