Two killed in clash over land dispute in Dinajpur

At least two people have died in a clash stemming from a land dispute between two groups in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat Upazila.

Four others were injured in the incident that took place at the Khodatpur Charmatha intersection on Wednesday, according to Abu Hasan Kabir, chief of Ghoraghat Police Station.

The dead men were identified as Monwar Hossain Meem, 24 and Rakib, 25, both natives of Ghoraghat.