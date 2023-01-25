    বাংলা

    Two killed in clash over land dispute in Dinajpur

    Four others were injured in the clash and admitted to Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex

    Dinajpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM

    At least two people have died in a clash stemming from a land dispute between two groups in Dinajpur's Ghoraghat Upazila.

    Four others were injured in the incident that took place at the Khodatpur Charmatha intersection on Wednesday, according to Abu Hasan Kabir, chief of Ghoraghat Police Station.

    The dead men were identified as Monwar Hossain Meem, 24 and Rakib, 25, both natives of Ghoraghat.

    The family of Omar Ali from the same neighbourhood had a long-standing dispute with the families of Meem and Rakib over land ownership, Kabir said.

    The two groups, armed with sticks and sharp objects, later clashed on Wednesday. Meem was severely injured and died on the spot. Rakib succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

    The four others injured in the violence have been admitted to the Ghoraghat Upazila Health Complex. The police are keeping them under watch.

    After the skirmish, law enforcers were deployed to the intersection and took control of the situation.

    The autopsy of the bodies and other legal procedures are underway, said Kabir.

