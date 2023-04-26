Bangladesh-Japan summit talks begin in Tokyo

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have started at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, reports Bangladesh state-run news agency BBS.
Issues of mutual interests involving security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation and the Rohingya issue are expected to top the agenda during the talks.
Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very significant as the two countries will also discuss enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.
After the talks, Dhaka and Tokyo are likely to sign several MoUs on agriculture, the metro rail, industrial upgrades, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties, defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation, according to the report.
Both prime ministers will witness the signing and exchange of the MoUs among the concerned authorities.
Earlier, on her arrival at the prime minister’s office, Hasina was officially received by her Japanese counterpart Kishida.
The Bangladesh premier inspected the guard of honour at the Entrance Hall of the prime minister's office.
The national anthems of the two countries were played.
After the bilateral talks, a joint statement will be issued, the BSS report said.
Hasina is likely to attend a dinner to be hosted in her honour by Kishida at the Large Hall of the prime minister's residence.
The Bangladesh prime minister arrived at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo around 4:45 pm local time on Tuesday. There, a red carpet was rolled out to welcome her and she was given the guard of honour.
Hasina is visiting Japan after three years. She had previously visited the country in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.
A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines took off at 7:56 am Bangladesh time from Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka carrying the prime minister and her entourage on Tuesday.