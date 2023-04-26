Bangladesh-Japan summit talks begin in Tokyo

The bilateral talks between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida have started at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, reports Bangladesh state-run news agency BBS.

Issues of mutual interests involving security cooperation, investment, enhanced trade relations, power and energy sector cooperation and the Rohingya issue are expected to top the agenda during the talks.

Against the backdrop of the global economic downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, the visit is considered very significant as the two countries will also discuss enhanced cooperation to overcome the crisis.