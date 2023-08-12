Rain destroys roads along hills in Bandarban leaving Ruma, Thanchi, Rowangchhari cut off

Days of heavy and incessant rain have destroyed parts of roads linking Bandarban town to remote areas of Ruma, Thanchi and Rowangchhari Upazilas.
Landslides have also left debris on the roads, forcing residents to travel on foot with uprooted utility poles lying in many places.
The scars of the rain and flooding became visible after the weather improved in the southeastern region.
Bandarban was totally cut off from the rest of the country with electricity, mobile and internet networks down since Sunday night.
Power connection was restored in the flooded town on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday, some people were using motorcycles to travel.
But they were stopped near the Y Junction area, around 18 kilometres from Chimbuk, as parts of the road to Ruma totally collapsed into the gorge.
The road to Thanchi from Y Junction also suffered severe damage, with parts collapsed in at least two places.