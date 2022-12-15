Banks have enough cash, don't listen to rumours of a crunch: Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged people not to pay any heed to rumours about a cash crisis at banks.

“Rumours of banks running out of money are being spread to try and sow panic,” she said in her televised address to the nation on Thursday.

“Do not pay attention to unsubstantiated gossip. There is no shortage of money in banks. Don’t try to court danger by keeping your earnings at home. Our investment, remittance inflow and export-import situation are normal.”

Many people have also made false claims about Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves, according to the prime minister.

“A country can make do if it has reserves to meet import bills for three months,” Hasina said. “Currently, we have enough foreign currency in reserve to meet our import expenditure for five months.”