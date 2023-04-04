999 helpline service halted after Bangabazar fire

Police have halted the 999 emergency helpline service as a devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market spread close to the adjacent police headquarters.

Police advised people to contact the local police stations or the fire service stations in case of emergency.

The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters worked for more than six hours to control the blaze.