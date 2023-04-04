999 helpline service halted after Bangabazar fire

Police have halted the 999 emergency helpline service as a devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market spread close to the adjacent police headquarters.
Police advised people to contact the local police stations or the fire service stations in case of emergency.
The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters worked for more than six hours to control the blaze.
The flames spread beyond the four units of the Bangabazar market to adjacent shopping places and other structures.
The police headquarters' boundaries are just behind the charred market. Smoke billowed out of the market, enveloping the entire area.
Two fire service vehicles waited at the police headquarters to tackle any emergency inside the premises.
“Only one building [at the police headquarters] was slightly damaged, but nothing serious,” said Rezaul Karim, director (training) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.