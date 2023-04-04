    বাংলা

    999 helpline service halted after Bangabazar fire

    A devastating fire at Bangabazar market spread close to the adjacent police headquarters

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2023, 07:46 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 07:46 AM

    Police have halted the 999 emergency helpline service as a devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market spread close to the adjacent police headquarters.

    Police advised people to contact the local police stations or the fire service stations in case of emergency.

    The fire broke out around 6:10 am on Tuesday, engulfing one of the biggest markets for cheaper clothes. As many as 50 units of firefighters worked for more than six hours to control the blaze.

    The flames spread beyond the four units of the Bangabazar market to adjacent shopping places and other structures.

    The police headquarters' boundaries are just behind the charred market. Smoke billowed out of the market, enveloping the entire area.

    Two fire service vehicles waited at the police headquarters to tackle any emergency inside the premises.

    “Only one building [at the police headquarters] was slightly damaged, but nothing serious,” said Rezaul Karim, director (training) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar blaze
    Hanif flyover off-limits to traffic after Bangabazar fire
    The flyover was closed to traffic at 11 am as the fire continued to spread
    Fire burns down Bangabazar clothing market
    Devastating fire guts Bangabazar shops
    Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets in the country, houses clothes stores constructed of tin and wood in its labyrinthine structure
    Army, Air Force join efforts to battle Bangabazar blaze
    Army, Air Force join firefighting efforts at Bangabazar
    An Air Force helicopter has joined the efforts to douse the devastating fire at the Bangabazar clothing market, the ISPR says
    Bangabazar inferno
    Bangabazar inferno
    A massive blaze has gutted shops in Dhaka’s Bangabazar, one of the largest clothing markets in the country, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr . Emergency personnel from the Army, the Air Force and Border Guard Ban ...

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain