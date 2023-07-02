Prominent expats in Europe hit back at criticism of Bangladesh by MEPs

A letter penned by a group of six members of the European Parliament (MEPs) criticising Bangladesh has sparked outrage within the Bangladeshi diaspora in Europe.

The MEPs wrote to Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, levelling a series of allegations against the South Asian country and its government.

In response, the Bangladesh Civil Society in Europe provided a detailed rebuttal to Borrell, according to a report by Brussels-based newspaper EU Reporter.

The letter was signed by 300 distinguished individuals, including scientists, lawyers, businesspeople and cultural figures, of Bangladeshi heritage in Europe.