Dhaka sees clear skies as cold snap eases

Dhaka may experience dry weather with a bit of sunshine in the afternoon as the Met Office forecasts a rise in day temperatures after a couple of cloudy days.
The weather may remain dry with a partly cloudy sky over the rest of the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its forecast on Sunday.
Despite some improvement in the conditions, the Met Office predicted severe cold across the country for four more days due to thick fog and wind from the north.
People across the country have been experiencing severe cold due to a drop in day and night temperatures over the last few days at the end of the Bengali month of Poush. The Met Office reported a mild cold wave sweeping over at least 21 districts in four divisions of the country.
The lowest temperature recorded on Sunday was 7.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore and Chuadanga, meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said.
The minimum temperature in the capital was 12.3 degrees Celsius, up from 11.5 degrees on Saturday
“The capital may experience sunshine for a bit in the afternoon, but the sky will remain partly cloudy,” he added.
When the temperature falls below 6 degrees in a significant area, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department defines it as a cold wave. If the temperature stays between 6-8 or 8-10 degrees Celsius, they call them moderate or mild cold waves respectively.
Meteorologist Rashid said the temperature fell below 10 degrees at 16 stations of the BMD on Sunday, leaving hundreds of people in the northwestern and central regions of the country in trouble due to severe cold.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the districts of Tangail, Faridpur and Aricha in Dhaka, including Jashore, Kushtia and Satkhira in the Khulna division.
The current cold snap may persist for a few more days, Rashid said, predicting an improvement around Jan 12.