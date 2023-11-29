    বাংলা

    Met Office issues cyclone warning as mercury drops in Tetulia amid low

    The low is likely to intensify further and develop into a cyclone in the next three days, the Met Office says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 11:36 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 11:36 AM

    A low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has driven down temperatures across Bangladesh as the country gears up for the onset of winter.

    In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 15.9 degrees Celsius in Rangpur’s Tetulia Upazila. On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted a further drop in temperatures under the influence of the low.

    The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low, according to the Met Office. It currently lies over the southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, and is likely to intensify further.

    “The depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone. But the first stage of a cyclone is a deep depression, which is expected to form on Thursday. It will take at least three more days for it to develop into a cyclone,” said meteorologist Omar Faruque.

    The weather is expected to remain dry and partly overcast. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain unchanged, but the mercury may drop slightly at night, according to the forecast.

    If the potential depression transforms into a cyclone, it will be called Migzoum, a name given by Myanmar, the Met Office said.

