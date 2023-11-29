Met Office issues cyclone warning as mercury drops in Tetulia amid low

A low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has driven down temperatures across Bangladesh as the country gears up for the onset of winter.

In the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 15.9 degrees Celsius in Rangpur’s Tetulia Upazila. On Wednesday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department predicted a further drop in temperatures under the influence of the low.

The weather system over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining area moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low, according to the Met Office. It currently lies over the southeast Bay and adjoining South Andaman Sea, and is likely to intensify further.