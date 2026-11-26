Farmers in Kushtia are facing serious difficulties due to waterlogging caused by unseasonal rains during the Aman rice-growing season.

Rice paddy had been planted on about 3,734 Bighas of farmland in the “Biler Math” area of Hatash Haripur Union in the Sadar Upazila. Of this, about 1,000 Bighas of land were submerged in water during the current Aman season.

Farmers are extremely worried as they are unable to harvest their ripe paddy. They fear that a huge amount of the crop will be lost if the water is not drained quickly.

Local farmers claim that despite being assured of a permanent solution to this waterlogging problem for nearly 30 years, no effective initiative has ever been taken. Every year, due to waterlogging during the Aman paddy harvesting season, they have to face losses of various crops, including paddy.

Affected farmer Sattar Sheikh of Puran Kushtia village in the Sadar Upazila said, “Just seeing the paddy appear in the field makes me happy. This time the yield of Aman paddy has also been good. The entire paddy field has ripened and turned golden. But unfortunately, I am unable to harvest the paddy due to waterlogging in the field after last week’s rain.

“The paddy plants are lying in the water. Every year at this time, after harvesting the paddy, I sow seeds of a number of crops including lentils, peas, grass peas and mustard. I had made preparations this time too. But all my plans have been ruined due to waterlogging. This time, my seeds – which cost a lot of money - have been wasted.”

Farmer Haji Bajlu Fakir alleged that every year, they have to suffer due to waterlogging in “Biler Math”.

"The relief farmers felt after seeing the crops in their fields has now turned into a nightmare. Although various initiatives have been taken for a long time to solve the problem, no permanent solution has been found. This time, arrangements must be made to drain the water on an urgent basis.”

Farmers demand that the appropriate spots for water drainage should be identified by finding the height of the soil surface through modern technology. Then, the problem should be solved permanently and sustainably by constructing the necessary outlets and installing underground drainage channels. Only then, they believe, will their long-standing suffering be alleviated.

Hatash Haripur Union council Chairman M Mushtaq Hossain Masud has also admitted that the field, the largest paddy field in Haripur Union, has been waterlogged for a long time.

He said, “The cause of the problem is illegal occupation that fills up drainage canals and culverts. Some unscrupulous people have broken the rules and built unplanned houses here and there, violating the instructions of the council. To solve the problem permanently, this suffering must be alleviated through the concerted goodwill of everyone and the implementation of large government projects.”

Shammi Akhter Mili, deputy assistant agriculture officer of the Shaldah-Old Kushtia Block of the Kushtia Sadar Upazila Agriculture Office, said that there are about 450 hectares (3,363 Bighas) of arable land in the block under his responsibility. Of this, more than 350 (2,614 Bighas) hectares of land are used for paddy cultivation three times a year.

Farmers are facing problems due to waterlogging on about 1,000 Bighas of land during the current Aman season, he said, and the matter has already been reported to higher officials.

Kushtia Sadar Upazila Agricultural Extension Officer Rupali Khatun said, “During the current Aman season, due to unseasonal rains, there has been some disruption in the harvesting of ripe paddy in the fields, but in most cases this is temporary. However, the Upazila administration has been requested to take permanent drainage measures in the fields where there is prolonged waterlogging.”

When asked about the farmers' complaints about the waterlogging problem persisting for 30 years, Kushtia Sadar Upazila executive officfer (UNO) Harun Or Rashid said: "I heard about the matter through the Upazila agriculture officer. I will visit the area and the location in the next two or three days."

"I will directly hear what the farmers' problems and demands are. Then, necessary measures will be taken to solve the problem."