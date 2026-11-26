Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has expressed his government's expectation of transforming the country's livestock sector into a modern, export-oriented industry.

He made the remarks while inaugurating National Livestock Week-2026 at the old trade fair grounds in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Thursday.

“Collectively, we must strictly ensure food safety and international quarantine standards if we want to introduce animals and animal products produced in Bangladesh to the global market,” he said.

“The government wants to establish modern, international standard animal product processing centres and disease-free zones. I, along with everyone else, hope that the country's livestock sector will soon emerge as one of the major drivers of foreign exchange earnings, Inshallah.”

‘Do Not Abuse Animals’

The prime minister made a special appeal to people not to mistreat animals.

“We have noticed that, in various ways, many people around us often abuse or cause suffering to animals without any reason,” he said.

“Allah has created these animals for us. It is not possible for human beings to live alone in this world. That is why Allah, the Almighty, created these animals for the benefit and needs of human beings. Since they have been created for our benefit, it is our responsibility, as living beings, to at least refrain from causing them suffering, even if we cannot help them.”

He urged people to teach children and teenagers to treat animals with kindness.

“I would like to request everyone to teach children and adolescents in our families at least this lesson: we should not cause suffering to the animals and other living creatures around us, even if we are unable to take care of them,” he said.

“If possible, we should also try to help the animals and other creatures around us, provide them with some protection and do whatever we can for their welfare.

“I believe that if we can instill this attitude in our future generations, we will be able to build a beautiful environment and a beautiful Bangladesh where not only human beings but every living creature is safe, and where all living beings and nature can coexist.”

He made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of National Livestock Week-2026 as the chief guest. Entrepreneurs, farmers, businesspeople and invited guests from the livestock sector attended the programme.

At the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister presented National Livestock Awards in eight categories to 23 individuals and organisations in recognition of their contributions to the development and progress of the livestock sector. The awards comprised gold medals with Tk 50,000 and silver medals with Tk 30,000.