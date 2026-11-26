Amid rising fuel oil prices and uncertainty over conflicts in West Asia, the Bangladesh government has decided to import diesel, furnace oil and octane worth about Tk 80.1 billion for January to June.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Procurement approved four proposals in this regard on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

According to the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, the largest expenditure is for high sulphur furnace oil. The government will have to pay about Tk 34.94 billion to Singapore-based Trafigura Pte Ltd for 180 CST.

Gas oil (diesel) containing 0.005 percent sulphur will be purchased in two packages from the same company. The cost of one package is Tk 9.60 billion, and the other is about Tk 14.5 billion.

Apart from this, Unipec Singapore Pte Limited will supply Gasoline 95 Unleaded (Octane) for about Tk 21.11 billion.

However, when the proposal for two more packages of diesel and Jet A-1 imports was raised in the meeting, the committee did not approve them. It was decided the proposals would be brought up in a future meeting after further review.

The meeting also approved a proposal to import 440,000 tonnenes of wheat from the United States through the government-to-government (G2G) method.

The cost of this proposal by the Food Ministry is estimated at Tk 19.09 billion, with the price of wheat per tonne at $347.75.

Agrocorp International Pte Limited, an authorised company of US Wheat Associates, will supply the wheat.

In addition, the government will import 40,000 tonnenes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Saudi Arabia's Sabic Agri-Nutrients Company, 30,000 tonnenes of bagged granular urea from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (KAFCO), and 40,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) under a G2G agreement.

Apart from this, the meeting decided to purchase 10,000 tonnes of sugar and lentils locally.

Power Prices in Payra and Rampa

The two proposals of the Power Division have approved the tariff structure and levelled tariff as per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) of two coal-based power plants.

The levelised tariff for the Bangladesh-China Power Company (BCPCL) Payra 1320 MW Ultra Super Critical Power Plant has been fixed at 7.98 cents per kilowatt hour, which is equal to Tk 6.78.

Of this, the capacity charge is 3.1078 cents and the fuel cost is 4.8780 cents.

The tariff for the Rampal-2 660 MW Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant of the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company has also been approved at 8.2828 cents (Tk 9.11) per kilowatt hour from initial operation date (IOD) to commercial operation date (COD) and 8.1648 cents (Tk 8.98) has been fixed for the post-COD period.

The Chattogram-Dohazari Metre Gauge Railway Conversion Project to Dual Gauge received approval for a total of Tk 46.29 billion in two packages.

Max Infrastructure Limited has been awarded the work of converting the Chattogram to Gumdandi dual gauge line and constructing the Pahartali-Jhautala dual gauge line. Its contract value is Tk 27.17 billion.

China Railway Group Limited (CREC) has been awarded the contract of the Gumdandi to Dohazari section. Its contract value is Tk 19.11 billion.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs was held and two proposals were approved in principle.

One of them was a proposal to purchase vaccines through the direct procurement method for uninterrupted vaccine supply at the field level in the fiscal year 2026-27 under the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI).

The other is a proposal to purchase blankets through the Bangladesh Handloom Board under humanitarian assistance through the direct procurement method.