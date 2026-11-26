Fire breaks out at NCP leader Fahim's house in Netrokona

A fire broke out at the house of Md Fahim Rahman Khan Pathan, a central leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Netrokona.

The incident occurred around 4am on Thursday at his house in the Hossainpur area, near Anandabazar in the town, Fahim Rahman said.

Netrokona Model Police Station chief Abul Khayer said police rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information about the incident.

“The incident is being investigated,” he said.

[Updates to follow]