18 vehicles set ablaze on the first day of 48-hour blockade

At least 18 vehicles were set ablaze on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their anti-government movement, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The list of the burnt vehicles includes 13 buses, 2 trucks, a private car, an autorickshaw, and a laguna or local three-wheeler. As many as 36 firefighting units and 216 staff members worked to extinguish the fires.
All of the vehicles were torched between 4 am on Sunday to 10 am on Monday, the first 30 hours of the blockade, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Talha Bin Jashim. At least 10 vehicles were set ablaze in Dhaka city, he said. Four vehicles were torched in the Dhaka division, and four in the Chattogram division.
The arsonists set a bus ablaze near the Saddam market in Dhaka’s Matuail around 4 am on Sunday.
A Turag Paribahan bus was torched around 4 am in the Balur Math neighbourhood of Dhaka’s Jurain.
Another bus was set on fire around 5: 15 am on Sunday at Mirpur 6, while arsonists set fire to a bus at 6:30 am on the same day in Gazipur’s Bhogra.
The assailants set a mini truck ablaze around 11:45 am in the Zeromile area of Khagrachhari on Sunday.
A Chaitali double-decker bus that belonged to Dhaka University was set alight in front of Mirpur Bangla College around 3:45 pm on Sunday.
Assailants also set fire to an Airport Paribahan bus at the Bangla Motor intersection around 6:30 pm on Sunday.
A Shikor Paribahan bus was torched at 7 pm on Sunday in Dhaka’s Pallabi.
Assailants set a private car ablaze at the Nilkhet intersection around 10:15 pm on Sunday.
In Chattogram’s Bayezid Bostami neighbourhood, a Nagor Paribahan bus was set on fire at 10: 30 pm on Sunday.
A Central Line Transport bus was set ablaze in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh around 11 pm on Sunday, while a Bangladesh Biman staff bus was torched at 12:30 am on Monday in Postogola.
The arsonists set fire to a laguna or local three-wheeler near the Mugda CNG Filling Station at 1:30 am on Monday.
Another bus was torched around 2:15 am on Monday in Gazipur’s Kadamtoli.
In Chattogram’s Anowara, assailants torched a bus at 5 am on Monday.
A Kaliakoir Paribahan bus was set ablaze under the Safipur overbridge in Gazipur at 5:15 am on Monday.
An autorickshaw was burnt in Chattogram’s Patiya at 5:45 am on Monday.
In a separate incident, a truck was torched near Bangladesh Bank in Dhaka at 5:45 am on Monday.
The BNP called for a rally on Oct 28 as part of their movement calling for the government to resign and hold the general election under a non-partisan caretaker government. The major opposition party then called for a strike on Oct 29 following a clash with the police during their Oct 28 rally.
After a one-day respite, the BNP again called for a blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2 across the country. A fresh 48-hour blockade was called again on Sunday and Monday.
The BNP has received support from its allies for their anti-government movement. Its longtime ally Jamaat-e-Islami also announced similar protest programmes.
Although picketers were not seen active during daytime in Dhaka amid the blockade, cases of arson attacks were reported mostly in the evening. Several parked buses were set ablaze.