18 vehicles set ablaze on the first day of 48-hour blockade

At least 18 vehicles were set ablaze on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami as part of their anti-government movement, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The list of the burnt vehicles includes 13 buses, 2 trucks, a private car, an autorickshaw, and a laguna or local three-wheeler. As many as 36 firefighting units and 216 staff members worked to extinguish the fires.

All of the vehicles were torched between 4 am on Sunday to 10 am on Monday, the first 30 hours of the blockade, said Fire Service Control Room Officer Talha Bin Jashim. At least 10 vehicles were set ablaze in Dhaka city, he said. Four vehicles were torched in the Dhaka division, and four in the Chattogram division.