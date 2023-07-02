Four suspects arrested over policeman’s murder, one confesses

Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Constable Moniruzzaman Talukdar in Dhaka.

The suspects were arrested between Saturday night and Sunday morning in the capital, according to Md Golam Sobur, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Detective) Tejgaon Division.

One of the suspects has confessed to being directly involved in the murder, he said. The involvement of the three others is being investigated.

The police official said that the three are robbers and the murder was linked to a robbery.