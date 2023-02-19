Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover, a step up in connectivity in Dhaka’s north

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Kalshi flyover in Mirpur on Sunday, improving connectivity in Dhaka’s north.

Hasina also inaugurated a six-lane expansion project at around 10:45 am, accompanied by LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Awami League leaders and activists gathered at the Kalshi Balur ground for a rally the prime minister is scheduled to attend following the inauguration.