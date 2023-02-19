    বাংলা

    Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover, a step up in connectivity in Dhaka’s north

    The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a rally at Kalshi Balur Math ground adjacent to the flyover

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 05:59 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Kalshi flyover in Mirpur on Sunday, improving connectivity in Dhaka’s north.

    Hasina also inaugurated a six-lane expansion project at around 10:45 am, accompanied by LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam and Chief of Army Staff Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

    Awami League leaders and activists gathered at the Kalshi Balur ground for a rally the prime minister is scheduled to attend following the inauguration.

    The flyover project aims to further connectivity between Mirpur and Banani, Uttara and the eastern part of the capital, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation.

    The project was approved by the ECNEC on Jan 9, 2018. Under the project, a 3.7km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi was widened, while a 2.34km long flyover was constructed at the Kalshi intersection.

    The four-lane flyover consists of three ramps. The main flyover stretches from the ECB square to Kalshi and Mirpur DOHS. A two-lane ramp goes down to Kalshi road at the Kalshi intersection. Vehicles can get on the flyover from Mirpur DOHS and the ECB square, but can only get off on the Kalshi end.

    The project also includes the extension of a PC girder bridge, the construction of a public toilet, two police boxes, a 7.40km RCC drain and saucer drain, a 1.76km pipe drain, separate bicycle lanes, and six bus bays and stands for passengers.

