After Gulshan, Mayor Atiqul targets Baridhara with banana trees to block blackwater

He threatened to permanently block the connections if the landlords in the area do not take measures for proper blackwater management, the city corporation said in a statement.

The mayor lamented illegal blackwater lines connected to lakes and surface drains in the upscale areas, saying he would expand the drive further to Banani and Niketan.

After launching the drive in Gulshan on Jan 4, blackwater from 3,265 of 3,830 houses in the upscale neighbourhoods directly flows into the drains or lakes.