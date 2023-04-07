Police arrest wife of militant who escaped from Dhaka court premises

Police have arrested the wife of one of the two death-row militancy convicts who were snatched by their associates from police custody on the court premises in Dhaka.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit of police also arrested a person who allegedly sheltered the militant leader, Abu Siddique Sohel.

The law enforcers identified Sohel’s wife with a single name as Shikha. They did not disclose the name of the other person.

Shikha allegedly coordinated the operation to snatch the two militants on Nov 20, 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday night the CTTC made the arrests in Narayanganj.