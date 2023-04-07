    বাংলা

    Police arrest wife of militant who escaped from Dhaka court premises

    The woman, Shikha, allegedly coordinated the operation to snatch the two militants

    Police have arrested the wife of one of the two death-row militancy convicts who were snatched by their associates from police custody on the court premises in Dhaka.

    The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime or CTTC unit of police also arrested a person who allegedly sheltered the militant leader, Abu Siddique Sohel.

    The law enforcers identified Sohel’s wife with a single name as Shikha. They did not disclose the name of the other person.

    Shikha allegedly coordinated the operation to snatch the two militants on Nov 20, 2022.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday night the CTTC made the arrests in Narayanganj.

    Police also said they were conducting a drive to arrest Sohel and the other militant who managed to escape, Moinul Hasan Shamim.

    Police arrested Mehedi Hasan Omi, a suspected member of militant group Ansar Al Islam, three days after the incident and claimed Mehedi was the chief coordinator of the operation.

    As many as 20 people were accused in a case over the incident.

    Shamim and Sohel, both leaders of the outlawed militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, were sentenced to death over their involvement in the killings of writer-blogger Avijit Roy and publisher Faysal Arefin Dipan.

    In the wake of the incident, police announced a Tk 2 million reward for information leading to the capture of the runaway convicts. A red alert was also issued across the country.

