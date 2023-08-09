    বাংলা

    BNP chief Khaleda Zia headed to hospital for medical check-up

    The BNP chairperson will be taken to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital around 5 pm on Wednesday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 August 2023, 06:10 AM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 06:10 AM

    BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital on Wednesday for a medical check-up.

    “Madam will be taken to Evercare Hospital at 5 pm for medical tests,” said her personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain. “The medical board recommended some tests, so she will be taken to the hospital.”

    The former prime minister was previously hospitalised at Evercare Hospital on Apr 29.

    Khaleda has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time. She also has issues with her lungs, eyes, and had undergone stenting last year after experiencing heart problems. Since 2021, she has been in hospital several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.

    The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Khaleda was released from prison on Mar 25, 2020 by executive order and the government has already conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.

    Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.

