BNP chief Khaleda Zia headed to hospital for medical check-up

The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaleda was released from prison on Mar 25, 2020 by executive order and the government has already conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.

Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.