As BNP rallies in Dhaka, police vow to clamp down on disorder

Police are vigilant against potential acts of sabotage surrounding the BNP's divisional rally in Dhaka and will take necessary measures to deal with any disturbance.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was hopeful about Saturday's rally going ahead without any incident.

In light of the violent clash outside the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on Wednesday, where activists allegedly targeted police with a barrage of improvised explosives, Biplob stressed the need for vigilance.