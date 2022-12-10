    বাংলা

    As BNP rallies in Dhaka, police vow to clamp down on disorder

    The road to the BNP office has been closed once again as police remain on high alert

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Dec 2022, 06:37 AM
    Updated : 10 Dec 2022, 07:06 AM

    Police are vigilant against potential acts of sabotage surrounding the BNP's divisional rally in Dhaka and will take necessary measures to deal with any disturbance.

    Biplob Kumar Sarker, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was hopeful about Saturday's rally going ahead without any incident.

    In light of the violent clash outside the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on Wednesday, where activists allegedly targeted police with a barrage of improvised explosives, Biplob stressed the need for vigilance.

    Law enforcers have been instructed to stay alert at all times to protect themselves and ensure that no harm comes to the public, according to him.

    "We hope they [BNP supporters] will leave peacefully after the rally. But if there is any attempt to vandalise state or public property then the police will step in."

    On whether there is a security risk around the rally, he said, "We haven't said that there is. We said we are on alert."

    Police presence has been ramped up across the capital, with around 400 law enforcers being deployed to the Naya Paltan area. But no traffic restrictions have been issued by the police, according to Biplob.

    The BNP's anti-government rally is taking place in Sayedabad's Golapbagh under a heavy security blanket. This is reflected by the deserted road outside the party's locked-down central office in Naya Paltan. Barricades have once again been put up at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections to restrict access to the road.

    Police are not allowing anyone to enter without undergoing a search.

    Frustrated by the curbs, a pedestrian said, "The rally is in Golapbagh, so what's the point in keeping this road closed?"

    However, the measures are in place to ensure public safety, a policeman said on condition of anonymity.

    A large contingent of policemen lined both sides of the Naya Paltan road while shops and offices there were closed.

    RELATED STORIES
    Two Rohingya men die in shootout at Ukhiya refugee camp
    2 Rohingya men die in Cox’s Bazar shootout
    The shootout occurred between a group of criminals and the APBn team at Balukhali Rohingya refugee camp
    Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh
    Mobile service disrupted as BNP rallies at Golapbagh
    The ruling Awami League deliberately arranged the disruption to cut off communications, alleged party activists
    The Gabtoli Bus Terminal in Dhaka is largely empty on Friday, Dec 9, 2022, ahead of the BNP divisional rally. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove
    Buses shun streets ahead of BNP’s rally
    Traffic on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically ahead of the rally
    BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas taken in for questioning: police
    They are being interrogated by the Detective Branch over the violent clash at Naya Paltan, according to the unit's chief

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher