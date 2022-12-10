As BNP rallies in Dhaka, police vow to clamp down on disorder

Police are vigilant against potential acts of sabotage surrounding the BNP's divisional rally in Dhaka and will take necessary measures to deal with any disturbance.
Biplob Kumar Sarker, a joint commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, was hopeful about Saturday's rally going ahead without any incident.
In light of the violent clash outside the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on Wednesday, where activists allegedly targeted police with a barrage of improvised explosives, Biplob stressed the need for vigilance.
Law enforcers have been instructed to stay alert at all times to protect themselves and ensure that no harm comes to the public, according to him.
"We hope they [BNP supporters] will leave peacefully after the rally. But if there is any attempt to vandalise state or public property then the police will step in."
On whether there is a security risk around the rally, he said, "We haven't said that there is. We said we are on alert."
Police presence has been ramped up across the capital, with around 400 law enforcers being deployed to the Naya Paltan area. But no traffic restrictions have been issued by the police, according to Biplob.
The BNP's anti-government rally is taking place in Sayedabad's Golapbagh under a heavy security blanket. This is reflected by the deserted road outside the party's locked-down central office in Naya Paltan. Barricades have once again been put up at the Nightingale and Fakirapool intersections to restrict access to the road.
Police are not allowing anyone to enter without undergoing a search.
Frustrated by the curbs, a pedestrian said, "The rally is in Golapbagh, so what's the point in keeping this road closed?"
However, the measures are in place to ensure public safety, a policeman said on condition of anonymity.
A large contingent of policemen lined both sides of the Naya Paltan road while shops and offices there were closed.