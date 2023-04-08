Fatema Tasneem Shikha, the wife of death-row militant Abu Sohel Siddique, worked as a communicator between his associates who snatched him and another convict at the Dhaka court premises, according to the police.
The counterterrorism unit of police arrested Shikha, 31, and Husna Akter, 22, in the Signboard area of Narayanganj on Friday night. Husna, the wife of another militant, sheltered Shikha, police said.
Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi granted the police five days to grill the two women in custody in a case over the escape of the militants, said Mohammad Anisur Rahman, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Shikha visited the court and coordinated the operation to snatch Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim on Nov 20, 2022, Mohammad Asadduzzaman, an additional police commissioner, said on Saturday.
Shikha graduated from the Military Institute of Science and Technology. She married Sohel after being radicalised and recruited to Ansar Al Islam by her brother Mozammel Hossain, the police said.
She became deeply engaged with the banned militant outfit after her marriage. Sohel was a member of the group's military wing.
After Sohel was arrested in 2017 over the murders of writer Avijit Roy, publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and blogger Niladree Niloy, Shikha maintained communication with him through encrypted messaging apps, Asaduzzaman said.
They started planning the escape of Sohel and other militants six months before the incident and rented several houses in the districts around Dhaka as part of the plan, the counterterrorism chief said.
They met very often in those houses to finalise the plan, Asaduzzaman said.
He also said they believed the two escaped militants are still in Bangladesh.
Police arrested Mehedi Hasan Omi, a suspected member of the militant group, three days after the incident and claimed Mehedi was the chief coordinator of the operation. As many as 20 people were accused in a case over the incident.
In the wake of the incident, police announced a Tk 2 million reward for information leading to the capture of the convicts. A red alert was also issued across the country.
Shamim and Sohel were sentenced to death over their involvement in the killings of Avijit and Dipan.