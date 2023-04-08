Shikha graduated from the Military Institute of Science and Technology. She married Sohel after being radicalised and recruited to Ansar Al Islam by her brother Mozammel Hossain, the police said.

She became deeply engaged with the banned militant outfit after her marriage. Sohel was a member of the group's military wing.

After Sohel was arrested in 2017 over the murders of writer Avijit Roy, publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and blogger Niladree Niloy, Shikha maintained communication with him through encrypted messaging apps, Asaduzzaman said.

They started planning the escape of Sohel and other militants six months before the incident and rented several houses in the districts around Dhaka as part of the plan, the counterterrorism chief said.

They met very often in those houses to finalise the plan, Asaduzzaman said.

He also said they believed the two escaped militants are still in Bangladesh.