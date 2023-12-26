Faridpur police superintendent removed to 'protect election integrity'

Md Shahjahan, the superintendent of police in Faridpur, has been transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Police following allegations of discriminatory treatment against election candidates.
The Election Commission issued an order for his transfer, citing the need for conducting the national election "fairly and impartially". The commission approved Shahjahan's appointment as deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Morshed Alam is set to replace him as Faridpur's police superintendent.
The decision comes after a person named Md Saifur Rahman filed a petition with the EC, alleging bias by Shahjahan.
The regulator subsequently directed the senior secretary of the Public Security Division to investigate the allegations.
Earlier, Kazi Zafar Ullah, the Awami League candidate for Faridpur-4, accused Shahjahan of favouring independent candidates with significant financial resources. He emphasised the need to treat all candidates equally during the election and criticised the police's "discriminatory attitude".