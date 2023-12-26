Faridpur police superintendent removed to 'protect election integrity'

Md Shahjahan, the superintendent of police in Faridpur, has been transferred to Dhaka Metropolitan Police following allegations of discriminatory treatment against election candidates.

The Election Commission issued an order for his transfer, citing the need for conducting the national election "fairly and impartially". The commission approved Shahjahan's appointment as deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Morshed Alam is set to replace him as Faridpur's police superintendent.