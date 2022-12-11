Bangladesh appoints Kabir Bin Anwar as new cabinet secretary

Kabir Bin Anwar, the senior secretary at the Ministry of Water Resources, has been appointed as the new cabinet secretary. He will replace Khandker Anwarul Islam in the role.
The new appointment was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Administration on Sunday, which named Anwar as the 23rd cabinet secretary of Bangladesh.
Anwar was born into a family of freedom fighters on Jan 1, 1964 in Sirajganj, according to the Ministry of Water Resources website.
He studied economics at the University of Dhaka and completed an MSS in political science and also obtained an LLB degree.
Anwar joined the Bangladesh civil service in 1988. He served the foreign ministry as assistant secretary, the Embassy of Bangladesh at The Hague as its first secretary, the Finance Division as a senior assistant secretary and the home ministry as deputy secretary.
He was also the director general (administration) at the Prime Minister’s Office before his appointment to the water resources ministry.