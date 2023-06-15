Filling stations to stay open 24 hours for 15 days during Eid travel, says Quader

CNG filling stations will remain open 24 hours for a total of 15 days before and after Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.

"The filling stations will be open 24 hours for seven days before Eid-ul-Azha and seven days after that. Pumps will remain open on Eid day," Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a preparatory meeting at the BRTA office on Thursday.

Due to an ongoing gas crisis, CNG stations are currently required to remain closed for six hours from 5 pm to 11 pm. The requirement will be lifted during the 15-day period. After that, however, the filling stations will return to the usual operating hours.