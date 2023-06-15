Filling stations to stay open 24 hours for 15 days during Eid travel, says Quader

CNG filling stations will remain open 24 hours for a total of 15 days before and after Eid-ul-Azha to ensure smooth travels for holidaymakers.
"The filling stations will be open 24 hours for seven days before Eid-ul-Azha and seven days after that. Pumps will remain open on Eid day," Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a preparatory meeting at the BRTA office on Thursday.
Due to an ongoing gas crisis, CNG stations are currently required to remain closed for six hours from 5 pm to 11 pm. The requirement will be lifted during the 15-day period. After that, however, the filling stations will return to the usual operating hours.
On the government's measures to ensure safety and smooth travels during Eid, Quader said, "There is a rule in place that stops the movement of cargo vehicles, especially trucks, during Eid. This time, too, trucks will not be allowed to operate for three days before and after Eid."
The minister ordered the authorities to keep the roads and highways in an orderly state to prevent any disruptions during Eid journeys.