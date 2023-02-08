Hasina says Bangladesh to buy spot LNG to meet power demands in summer

Sheikh Hasina has said the government has moved to import liquefied natural gas or LNG from the spot market to keep up with the high power demands during the irrigation season, Ramadan and oncoming summer.

The government went ahead with buying LNG at higher rates for uninterrupted supply to captive electricity generation in the export-oriented industries, the prime minister said in parliament on Wednesday.

The decision led the government to raise gas prices at industrial and commercial levels while leaving them unchanged for other consumers, she said.