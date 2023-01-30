Court orders ACC probe into Tk 1.32bn embezzlement charges against WASA MD Taqsem

A court has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission to launch an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Tk 1.32 billion by Taqsem A Khan, the managing director of Dhaka WASA, and eight others.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman ordered the national graft agency to report back by Apr 10 after a hearing in a case over the matter on Monday, according to Gaffar Hossain, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

The case was filed by Shahab Uddin Sarkar, secretary of the WASA employees' cooperative society, in November last year.