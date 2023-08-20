Transport worker dies after being run over by a bus in Dhaka

Another convict has been handed imprisonment until death
A bus driver’s aide has been killed after being run over by another bus in Dhaka’s Sayedabad.
The accident happened at 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.
The victim, 36-year-old Md Sumon, was a native of Noakhali Sadar who worked for Lal Sobuj Paribahan.
A Unique Paribahan bus ran Sumon over from behind when he was working at the Sayedabad bus terminal, according to Shamsu, a driver of Lal Sobuj Paribahan.
Sumon was taken to DMCH in critical condition and died early on Sunday morning, Bachchu Mia added.