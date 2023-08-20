Transport worker dies after being run over by a bus in Dhaka

A bus driver’s aide has been killed after being run over by another bus in Dhaka’s Sayedabad.

The accident happened at 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

The victim, 36-year-old Md Sumon, was a native of Noakhali Sadar who worked for Lal Sobuj Paribahan.