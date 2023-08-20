    বাংলা

    Transport worker dies after being run over by a bus in Dhaka

    The 36-year-old Md Sumon worked for Lal Sobuj Paribahan

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 20 August 2023, 05:33 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 05:33 AM

    A bus driver’s aide has been killed after being run over by another bus in Dhaka’s Sayedabad.

    The accident happened at 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to Inspector Md Bachchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.

    The victim, 36-year-old Md Sumon, was a native of Noakhali Sadar who worked for Lal Sobuj Paribahan.

    A Unique Paribahan bus ran Sumon over from behind when he was working at the Sayedabad bus terminal, according to Shamsu, a driver of Lal Sobuj Paribahan.

    Sumon was taken to DMCH in critical condition and died early on Sunday morning, Bachchu Mia added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Man sentenced to death for abduction, rape of schoolgirl in Natore
    Man to die for abduction, rape of schoolgirl
    Another convict has been handed imprisonment until death
    Construction of new bus terminal to replace Sayedabad begins in Kanchpur
    Construction of new bus terminal to replace Sayedabad begins in Kanchpur
    The authorities plan to complete the work to shift the inter-district bus terminal from Sayedabad to Kanchpur in six months
    Driver dies as covered van hits autorickshaw in Dhaka's Jatrabari
    Driver dies in Jatrabari road accident
    Md Sumon, the autorickshaw driver, died in the accident that occurred at the Rayerbag Bus Stand
    Two women run over and killed by bus on Dhaka’s Airport Road
    Bus runs over, kills 2 women on Airport Road
    A Binimoy Paribahan bus headed to Tangail ran them over, police say

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks