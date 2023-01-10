    বাংলা

    Three dead, 11 hurt in collision between buses in Rangpur

    The head-on collision occurred on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway in Taraganj

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM
    Updated : 10 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM

    A head-on collision between two buses has left three people dead and 11 others injured in Rangpur’s Taraganj Upazila.

    The incident occurred on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway in Walipara around 7:30 am on Tuesday, said Taraganj Police Station chief Mustafizur Rahman.

    The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after the crash. The authorities could not confirm the identities of the victims immediately.

    “A Dinajpur-bound bus operated by Saimun Exclusive collided head-on with a local bus coming from the opposite direction,” Mustafizur said.

    “Two people died on the spot. Another person died in Rangpur Medical College.”

