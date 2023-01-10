Three dead, 11 hurt in collision between buses in Rangpur

Josna Begum, 25, and her toddler daughter succumbed to their burn injuries. Three other members of their family are hospitalised
A head-on collision between two buses has left three people dead and 11 others injured in Rangpur’s Taraganj Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Dinajpur-Rangpur Highway in Walipara around 7:30 am on Tuesday, said Taraganj Police Station chief Mustafizur Rahman.
The injured were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital after the crash. The authorities could not confirm the identities of the victims immediately.
“A Dinajpur-bound bus operated by Saimun Exclusive collided head-on with a local bus coming from the opposite direction,” Mustafizur said.
“Two people died on the spot. Another person died in Rangpur Medical College.”