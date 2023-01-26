Bangladesh develops green economic zones, but will locals benefit?

As the evening prayer call sounded across Narayanganj district in central Bangladesh, Mohammad Masum planted vegetables on his small strip of land next to a new Japanese-backed industrial hub, elevated above the surrounding area to avoid flooding.

When it was set up, the 500-acre "Bangladesh Special Economic Zone" - owned by the governments of Japan and Bangladesh and Japanese trading giant Sumitomo Corporation - acquired four-fifths of the land Masum and his siblings had inherited from their father.

Masum said he was paid about 2 million taka ($19,264), which he has mostly spent. "Now I rely on driving an electronic taxi and planting vegetables in my spare time, unlike my belated father who lived on farming entirely," he added.

Bangladesh aims to establish 100 economic zones this decade to support green development and help tackle poverty across the country, with the cooperation of the private sector and interested foreign governments including India and China.

The plan is for the zones - which will cater for both local and global markets - to generate 10 million jobs by 2030.