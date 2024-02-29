    বাংলা

    Engine failure halts Dhaka rail connectivity to northern region

    A relief train from Dhaka is heading to the scene to remove the broken engine and resolve the issue, an official says

    Tangail Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 Feb 2024, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 29 Feb 2024, 05:31 AM

    A commuter train engine breakdown in Tangail’s Basail Upazila has halted rail connectivity between Dhaka and the northern region of Bangladesh, leaving passengers in trouble.

    The train experienced engine failure in Habla Union’s Sonalia 10 minutes after leaving Tangail station at 7:10 am on Thursday, said Mohera Railway Station Officer Sohel Mia.

    The incident disrupted train communication between Dhaka and the northern region of the country for three hours.

    A relief train from Dhaka is heading to the scene. The rail connection will resume after the train is removed, Sohel said.

    RELATED STORIES
    At least 4 dead in Tangail pick up-autorickshaw collision
    4 dead in Tangail crash
    All of them were autorickshaw passengers
    Woman, son killed as bus crushes motorcycle in Tangail
    Woman, son die in Tangail road crash
    The two were travelling to the Sadar Upazila on a motorcycle when a bus rammed the two-wheeler
    Bangladesh’s northern districts to go without gas for three days
    No gas in northern Bangladesh for 3 days
    The gas supplied to four districts by PGCL will be suspended for 60 hours for pipeline repairs
    Autorickshaw driver crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Man crushed to death by truck in Tangail
    Two others are hospitalised after a head-on collision between an autorickshaw and a dump truck in Ghatail Upazila

    Opinion

    Discrimination-free society for a better, beautiful world
    Tasneem Hossain
    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?