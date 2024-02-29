Engine failure halts Dhaka rail connectivity to northern region

A commuter train engine breakdown in Tangail’s Basail Upazila has halted rail connectivity between Dhaka and the northern region of Bangladesh, leaving passengers in trouble.

The train experienced engine failure in Habla Union’s Sonalia 10 minutes after leaving Tangail station at 7:10 am on Thursday, said Mohera Railway Station Officer Sohel Mia.

The incident disrupted train communication between Dhaka and the northern region of the country for three hours.

A relief train from Dhaka is heading to the scene. The rail connection will resume after the train is removed, Sohel said.