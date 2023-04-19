1.22m SIM card users leave Dhaka in a day as Eid exodus begins

As many as 1.22 million mobile phone SIM card users have left Dhaka on Wednesday, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar says.

In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, he said another 667,783 people arrived in the capital on Tuesday.

Jabbar drew information from SIM card users of Grameenphone Limited, Robi Axiata Limited, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited in his post.