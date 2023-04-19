1.22m SIM card users leave Dhaka in a day as Eid exodus begins

As many as 1.22 million mobile phone SIM card users have left Dhaka on Wednesday, ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar says.
In a post on his Facebook page on Wednesday, he said another 667,783 people arrived in the capital on Tuesday.
Jabbar drew information from SIM card users of Grameenphone Limited, Robi Axiata Limited, Banglalink Digital Communications Limited and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited in his post.
He mentioned that as many as 334,295 Grameenphone SIM card users, 302,284 Robi users, 573,509 Banglalink users and 18,190 Teletalk users departed Dhaka on Tuesday.
Of those who arrived, 128,970 were Grameenphone users, 106,863 Robi, 422,600 Banglalink and 9,350 were Teletalk users.
However, the total figures do not reflect the total number of people who headed home for Eid as it discounts children without phones and those with multiple SIM cards.
According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, children aged from 0 to 14 years make up 30.8 percent of a country’s population.
World Population Review accounts that as many as 23.2 million people reside in Dhaka. It is estimated that more than 10 million of them travel to their hometowns or villages in other districts during Eid.