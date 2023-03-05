Oxygen plant blast: Life of a man cut short by a flying metal shard

The 65-year-old man was fatally injured after the shard came crashing down on him. He bled to death within hours.

The blast occurred at Sima Oxygen Limited’s plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda, the private facility in the Kadam Rasul area of Sonaichhari near the Dhaka-Chattogam highway around 4:30 pm on Saturday, killing at least six people, including Shamsul, and injuring around 25 others.

Locals said they saw body parts strewn at the site by the huge explosion. The explosion shook houses and shattered window glass.