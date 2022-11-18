    বাংলা

    Three dead as bus crashes into truck in Gopalganj

    Eight others were hospitalised after the collision between a Tungipara-bound bus and a sand-laden truck on the Dhaka-Khulna highway

    Gopalganj Correspondent
    Published : 18 Nov 2022
    Updated : 18 Nov 2022, 04:09 AM

    At least three people have died in a collision between a bus and a truck in Gopalganj.

    Eight others were injured in the incident that took place on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Gopinathpur late Thursday, according to Inspector Abu Naeem Mofazzal Haque of Bhatiapur Highway Police Station.

    A 4-km tailback was created on the highway in the wake of the accident. Normal traffic resumed around 1:15 am on Friday after the vehicles were removed from the road by a crane.

    The Tungipara-bound bus, operated by Imad Paribahan, ploughed into the back of the stationary truck, killing three people on the spot, according to Haque.

    The authorities identified two of the dead as 27-year-old Ashiq, the bus supervisor, and 30-year-old Shohag, the truck driver.

    The injured were rescued and taken to the 250-bed General Hospital in Gopalganj by police and fire service personnel.

    Police are preparing to hand over the victims' bodies without autopsy at their families' request, said Haque.

