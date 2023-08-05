Woman stabbed to death after being dragged away from three-wheeler in Natore

A group of assailants have stabbed a woman to death after dragging her away from a battery-run three-wheeler in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

The incident occurred in the upazila’s Moshinda area around 10:30 pm on Friday, said Baraigram Police Station chief Abu Siddique.

The victim has been identified as Priya Khatun, 22, an employee at Ishwardi EPZ. She, along with her one-year-old daughter, had been living at her parents' home after divorcing her husband.