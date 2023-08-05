    বাংলা

    Woman stabbed to death after being dragged away from three-wheeler in Natore

    The assailants dragged her away from a three-wheeler and attacked her with sharp weapons in the district’s Baraigram Upazila

    Published : 5 August 2023, 07:39 AM
    A group of assailants have stabbed a woman to death after dragging her away from a battery-run three-wheeler in Natore’s Baraigram Upazila.

    The incident occurred in the upazila’s Moshinda area around 10:30 pm on Friday, said Baraigram Police Station chief Abu Siddique.

    The victim has been identified as Priya Khatun, 22, an employee at Ishwardi EPZ. She, along with her one-year-old daughter, had been living at her parents' home after divorcing her husband.

    “Priya was on her way home from work when the perpetrators attacked her with sharp weapons, leaving her dead on the spot. The locals gathered at the scene after hearing the driver's screams. Law enforcers recovered her body afterwards,” Siddique said, citing witnesses.

    “Police could not immediately confirm the motive behind the murder. They are questioning the driver over the incident.”

    Legal action will be taken and efforts are underway to arrest the attackers, Siddique added.

