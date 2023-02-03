30 injured as picnic bus from Netrokona collides with covered van in Chattogram

At least 30 people have been injured after a bus carrying the students on a study tour from Netrokona collided with a covered van in Chattogram.

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in the port city’s Chunti area in Lohagara Upazila on Friday.

The injured are students and teachers from Netrokona Government College’s Political Science Department.

“A Cox’s Bazar bound bus carrying the students on a study tour from Netrokona collided head-on with a covered van coming from the opposite direction,” said Mohammad Hossain, chief of Dohazari Highway Police Station.